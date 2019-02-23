2/23/19–Wayne Mitchell Green

Mr. Wayne Mitchell Green, 77, passed
away Monday February 18, 2019 at his home. He was born in Burks Hollow on
October 13, 1941 to John Earl Green and Bertie Lee Anderson who preceded
him in death. He was also preceded by his grandson, Private First Class
Joseph Floyd; brothers, Earl, John Jr. and Wilmer Lee Green; sisters, Sue
Gortney, Betty Elmore and Joyce Byrd.
He was retired from Roadway Freight after 32 years service. He was a
member and song leader of the Hattie’s Chapel Baptist Church. He was a US
Army veteran of Vietnam and a member of the Teamsters Union Local 408
Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Cook Green; sons, Jonathan (Niki), David
(Tanya) and Carl; daughters, Waynette (Kevin) Currin and Donna (The Late
Chester) Floyd; brother, Donnie (Diane) Green; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and
Vera Green; grandchildren, Joshua, Hannah, Matthew, Kayla, Candi, Hope,
Samantha, Amie, Jonathan and Tabitha; great grandchildren, Kole, Kody,
Hunter, Cheznei, Nevaeh, Faithlyn, Timothy, Kalen, Neyland, Kolsten and
Kingston; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Danny Anderson officiating with burial to follow in
the Harrell Cemetery at the old home place in Burks Hollow with Military
Honors. Visitation: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday at Central Funeral Home,
