2/22/18 — Charles “Chuck” Ray Partin

Charles “Chuck” Ray Partin of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday,
February 19, 2018 at his residence at the age of 63 years. Funeral
services are scheduled for Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 2 PM with burial
to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning
at 12 PM on Thursday.
A native of Harvey, IL, Mr. Partin was born on October 27, 1954 to the late
Albert and Geraldine Brown Partin. He loved playing softball and coaching
Little League baseball. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing. His
favorite times were spent with his family. He was also well known for his
skills as an auto body repairman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn
Cook and Lillian Partin.
Mr. Partin is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Burton Partin of
Tullahoma; son, Charles Ray Partin Jr of Tullahoma; daughter, Joy Partin of
Tullahoma; brother, Bill Partin and his wife, Betty of Winchester; sisters,
Pat Hooker and her husband, Ronnie of Tullahoma and Dawn Roberts and her
husband, Joe of Hillsboro; grandchild, Stefan Roulett and several nieces
and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.