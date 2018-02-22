2/22/18–Carolyn Diana Cole

Funeral services for Ms. Carolyn Diana Cole, age 71, of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 22, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Cole passed away at her residence on Monday, February 19, 2018.
Carolyn was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late John and Lottie Jones. She loved playing Facebook games, and collecting angels and roosters. Carolyn loved her family more than anything else.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn is also preceded in death by one daughter, Tammie Cole; one son-in-law, Jeffrey Mines; and her loving dog, Brandi. She is survived by one daughter, Melissa Mines; one brother, Verlon Jones; four sisters, Katherine Fults, Frances O’Kelley, Jonnie Jones, and Peggy Brandon; and three grandchildren, Jessica Dotson, Joshua (Miranda) Dotson, and Hayden Dodd.