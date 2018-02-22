2/22/18–JoAnn Holt Posey

JoAnn Holt Posey of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, February 19, 2018 at her home at the age of 71. Mrs. Posey was born in Columbia, Tennessee to the late Lawson Lee and Johnnie Geneva Jett Holt. During her life, Mrs. Posey worked as a Physical Education teacher for Tullahoma City Schools and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She also loved gardening, decorating, and cooking. Mrs. Posey is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Mike Posey of Tullahoma; two daughters, Kristin Posey Wood and her husband Joshua of Tullahoma, and Meredith Posey Ham of Paducah , Kentucky; five sisters, Patsy Brady of Columbia, Jean Sims and her husband Billy of Culleoka, Linda Crawford and her husband Phil of Murfreesboro, Mary Watson and her husband Ronnie of Mint Hill, North Carolina, and Donna Whitley and her husband Robert of Culleoka; five grandchildren, Kimberly Berry of Tullahoma, Sierra Johnson of Winchester, Natalie and Megan Fibelkorn of Manchester, and Posey Grace Wood of Tullahoma; her God-daughter, Michelle Smith of Raleigh, North Carolina; and her step-mother in law, Sarah Butler Posey. Visitation for Mrs. Posey will be held on Wednesday, February 21st from 4:00-7:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Thursday, February 22nd at 2:30pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Tim Mcgehee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Frankie Sims, Scottie Sims, Brian Crawford, Josh Posey, Ben Posey and Lance Watson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the City of Tullahoma Sports Council, 201 West Grundy Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.