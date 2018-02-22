2/22/18–Ann Norman Rogers

Ann Norman Rogers of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, February 16th, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare Harton at the age of 75. Ann was born in Tullahoma to the late Franklin Eugene and Louise Hughes Norman. She was the owner of Sweet Deals Furnishings and Junk and Disorderly in Tullahoma. Ann was also a member of Lakewood Golf and Country Club and throughout her life was involved and dedicated to several charities for women and children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Rogers; two sisters, Linda Davis and Sandra Parker; and one brother, Ernest Joseph Norman. Ann is survived by her son Joseph Rogers and his husband Deke of Destin, Florida; one step-son, Don Rogers and his wife Janice of Alabama; one step-daughter, Sandra Pankey and her husband Randall of Alabama; one brother, Eugene Norman and his wife Brenda of Tullahoma; and one sister, Judy Hill and her husband J.B. of Estill Springs. Ann was also the proud grandmother to her brand-new granddaughter, Annlynn Grace Rogers, who at three months old had already become the light of her grandmother’s life. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 21st, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with C.J. Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.