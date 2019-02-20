2/20/19 — Leigh C. Trail

Leigh C. Trail of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, February 16,
2019 at her residence at the age of 55. Funeral Services are scheduled for
12:00 Noon on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Gnat Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family
will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM.
A native of Florida, she was the daughter of the late Fay Templeton Coylar
and Alan Coylar of Demopolis, AL. Leigh was a die-hard University of
Alabama fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and doing cross stitch.
In addition to her father, Alan Coylar she is survived by husband, Max
Trail of Tullahoma; sons, Max Trail Jr and is wife, Rhonda of Estill
Springs and Adam Trail and his wife, Amy of North Carolina; brother, Ric
Colyar and his wife, Lori of Demopolis, AL; sister, Dane Victory of
Tullahoma and two grandchildren, Jacob and Kaitlyn Trail.
