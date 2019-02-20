2/20/19 — Janice M. Sherrick

Janice M. Sherrick of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, February 16,
2019 at her residence at the age of 67. Graveside services will be held at
2 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2019 at Winchester City Cemetery.
A native of Waukegan, IL, she was the daughter of the late Elmus and Thelma
Irene Casteel Wright. She enjoyed being on her computer, playing scratch
off lottery tickets, going to casinos and going out with her friends.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Audrey
Anderson and Martha Wright.
She is survived by sons, Eric Russell and his wife, Charlene of Vancleave,
MS and Justin Russell of Tullahoma; sister, Paula Lambrecht of Tullahoma
and grandchildren, Cody, Jacob and Shelby Russell.
