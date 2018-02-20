2/20/18 — James Ellison Casey

Funeral services for Mr. James Ellison Casey, age 85, of Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 1PM at First Baptist Church with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from 10AM until service time. Mr. Casey passed away on Saturday February 17, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Mr. Casey was born on December 24, 1932 to the late Roy and Marie Casey. He was a member of First Baptist church. He enjoyed tin can art, wood working, fishing, and riding bicycles.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Casey is preceded in death by one brother, Douglas Casey. Mr. Casey is survived by his loving wife, Janis Casey; two daughters, Michele (Craig) Abbott and Lynn (Scott) Koon; One brother, Gene Casey; two sisters, Mary Quigley and Helen (Bud) Davis; five grandchildren, Laurisa (Tyler) Cupp, Christy Abbott, Ryan Abbott, Cody Koon, and Amanda; four great grandchildren; Skylar, Zabri, Carter, and Emma, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Finish the Race at First Baptist Church and Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel in charge of the arrangements