2/2/19 — Peggy Lynn Harris

Peggy Lynn Harris, formerly of Manchester, passed this life on Tuesday,
January 29, 2019 in Malvern, AR at the age of 68 years. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 1 PM with burial to follow
at Blanton Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM.
A native of Pontiac, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late
Robert and Lucille Douglas Smith. She loved to cook and enjoyed
experimenting with different recipes. She enjoyed watching old mystery
movies and redecorating her home. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles and
had her time in the morning set aside for drinking a cup of coffee and
working crossword puzzles. She was always smiling and was friendly to
everyone. “Mrs. Harris was always well like and loved by family and
friends. She will be surly missed.”
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son
Shawn Harris. She is survived by sons, Rick Harris, Michael Harris (Mona)
and Wesley Harris (Christy) all of Manchester; daughter, Alicia Harris of
AR; the father of her children, Paul R Harris of Manchester; brothers,
Larry and Mike Smith, both of FL; nine grandchildren and six great
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.