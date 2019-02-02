2/2/19–Mr. Bobby Frank Layne

Mr. Bobby Frank Layne, 83, passed from this life
on Wednesday January 30, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennesee
surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hillsboro, Tennessee on
April 2, 1935 to Sam and Espa Burnett Layne who preceded him in death along
with his brothers, Joe Ned Layne, Larry Bennett Layne and Harvey David
Layne.
Bobby was a graduate of Coffee County Central High School’s Class of
1953. He
worked for the AEDC Fire Department and retired in 1996. After Working for
AEDC, Bobby started his own small rental business called “Laynes
Rentals”.
Bobby loved the Lord, his family, friends, and sports. Many days you would
find him coaching baseball, softball, basketball, or track for the past 58
years. He enjoyed traveling and loved his Tennessee Vols football. Bobby
was currently coaching an Upwards Basketball Team with his grandson Larson.
In 2008, his Jiffy Burger Softball Team won the National Championship in
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He was a member of the First United Methodist
Church in Manchester and Past Master and member of the Hillsboro Masonic
Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Topsy Roberts Layne; daughters,
Karen Layne Henegar and Kelly Layne Meltzer and her husband Mark;
grandchildren, Rachel Lauren Henegar, Jonathan Layne Henegar and Larson
Reece Meltzer of Manchester; sister, Anita Layne Nipper, Nashville,
Tennessee; brothers, Billy Sam Layne, Hendersonville, Tennessee, Charles
Michael Layne, Manchester, Tennessee and Steve Burnett Layne, Titusville,
Florida; aunt, Betty Layne Smartt, Nashville, Tennessee; brother-in-law,
Frank Parks; Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Ministers, Frank Smith and Randy Brown officiating with burial
to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3:30 PM – 8:00
PM
Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers a Coach Bobby Layne Memorial Scholarship Fund has been
established at First National Bank, PO BOX 989, Manchester, Tennessee 37349
to help a deserving student from Coffee County.