2/2/19 — Dennis Earl McConaughey

Mr. Dennis Earl McConaughey, 57, passed away
Wednesday January 30, 2019 unexpectedly while working in Waynesboro,
Tennessee. He was born in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1961. He
was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Earl McConaughey; step-daughter,
Jennifer Stever.
He was a US Army veteran serving 11 years in service. He was employed by
Hall Excavation, LLC in Manchester and was lovingly called “Pap” by his
grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Harding McConaughey; mother, Gaye
Dickinson McConaughey, Huntingdon, PA; sons, Eddie (Rachel) McConaughey,
Huntingdon, PA and Seth McConaughey, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; step-son,
Robert (Katherine) Stever, Greenbrook, New Jersey; grandchildren, Easton
Delaney McConaughey, Robert Stever Jr., Alyse Stever, Finn William Stever
and Destiny Amber Stever whom he “Pap” was raising as his own child since
the passing of her mother Jennifer Lynn Stever; brothers, Michael (Carolyn)
McConaughey; sisters, Doloris McConaughey (Jack), Melissa McConaughey;
several nieces and nephews.
A visitation with family and friends will be held Saturday February 2, 2019
from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements