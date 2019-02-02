2/2/19 — Christopher Burns

Christopher Burns, formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Thursday,January 31, 2019 at the Open Arms Care Center in Ooltewah at the
age of 43years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, February 2,
2019 at 1 PM atLynchburg Funeral Home. The family willreceive friends
from 11 AM until the service time.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of John “Buck” Burns of
Lynchburgand Carolyn Roulette Moore of Cowan. Christopher always had a
smile on his face and brightened the lives ofmany people. He loved
people and beingsocial. He enjoyed “flirting with the ladies”. He also
enjoyed going for rides. “Hewill be missed by many people.”
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Teri
Locke(Wayne) of Fayetteville, Heather Chapman (Jack) of Lynchburg and
Cheryl Dotson(Bobby) of Winchester and several nieces and nephews.
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.