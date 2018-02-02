2/2/18 — Eileen C. Stoner

Eileen C Stoner, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, January 28, 2018 at
Unity Medical Center at the age of 82 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2018 at 2 PM at the Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
The
family will receive visitors beginning at 12 PM.
Eileen, a native of Delaware, OH, was the daughter of the late Myron and
Jessie Dennis. Her favorite times were spent with family, especially
grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed working in her
flower garden. She had a special love for her cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Frederick C Stoner; daughter, Cathie McKenzie; sisters, Marilyn Hughes and
Nancy Hill and half-brother, Mike Brown.
She is survived by two sons, Freddie Stoner of Hillsboro and Dannie Stoner
of Manchester; daughter, Debbie Marks of Altus, OK; thirteen grandchildren;
twenty nine great grandchildren and one and one on the way, great great
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.