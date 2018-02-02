2/2/18 — Col. Max Lamont

Lamont, Col. Maximilian “Max”, of Tullahoma, passed this life on
Thursday, January 25th, 2108 at NHC at the age of 91. Col. Lamont was
born in St. Augustine, Florida to the late Albert and Elizabeth Burch
Lamont. He served as a PT Boat Combat Crew Member during World War II and
went onto serve during the Vietnam and Korean Eras as well. Col. Lamont
graduated from Virginia Military Institute in 1949 and married the late
Hilma Anne Smeak shortly after. He served for 30 years as an Air Force
Officer and retired as a Colonel in September of 1979. Col. Lamont was
active in the Air Force Association and United Givers Fund of Coffee
County. He was a member of St. Barnabas Church in Tullahoma as well as
the Tullahoma Rotary, the Coffee County Election Commission and Lakewood
Golf and Country Club. In addition to his parents, Col. Lamont was
preceded in death by his wife Hilma Anne Smeak Lamont; and one sister,
Mary Wade. He is survived by two daughters, Hannah Lamont and her husband
Dr. William F. Messner of Freeport, Florida and Hilma Irene Lamont of
Loudon, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Heather Kidd and Adam Tambor; two
great-grandchildren, Dayanara E. Tambor and Jacob C. Tambor; and his
niece and nephew, Lamont Wade and Suzanne Wade. Visitation will be held
on Friday, February 2nd, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00pm
with a memorial service to follow at 5:00pm with Father Michael Murphy
officiating. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donation be made
either to Virginia Military Institue, P.O. Box 932, Lexington,
Virginia 24450 or PT Boat Museum, Battle Ship Cove, 5 Water Street, Fall
River Massachusetts 02721.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
