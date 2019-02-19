2/19/19 — Monica Sue Smith

Monica Sue Smith passed this life on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St.
Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 40 years. Funeral
Services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Hermon Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4 – 9 PM
at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of McLeansboro, IL, Monica was the daughter of Tina and Dana Coots
of Shelbyville. Monica’s greatest joy was being a Mom to her daughter,
Brinley. She loved being with friends and family. She was selfless and
worried about everyone but herself. She always had a smile and built bonds
and friendships with everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by grandfather, William “Bill” Wells and
daughter, Arianna Smith.
In addition to her parents, Tina and Dana Coots of Shelbyville and
daughter, Brinley Smith, she is survived by sisters, Tiffany Strickland of
Tullahoma, Cassie McBride and her husband, Mason of Chattanooga and
Jeanette Coots of Shelbyville; grandmother, Kathryn Wells of Dozier, AL;
aunts, Teresa Gilmore and her husband, Farrell of Dozier, AL, Judy Jacobs
and her husband, Gary of Shelbyville and Vickie Nelson and her husband,
Jerry of Vevay, IN; uncles, Junior Coots of Markleville, IN, Woody Coots
and his wife, Sue of Anderson, IN, Mark Wells and his wife, Beth of
Henryville, IN, Melvin Coots and his wife, Janie of Shelbyville, Eugene
Coots and his wife, Mary of Hyden, KY and J B Coots and his wife, Chris of
Germany; special friend, Julia Jernigan and her husband, Chris of Tullahoma
and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to
“Brinley’s College Fund” in care of Tina Coots.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS