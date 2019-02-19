2/19/19 — Charles Edward Harrell

Mr. Charles Edward Harrell, 79, passed away
Saturday February 16, 2019 at his home in Hillsboro. He was born in
Manchester on May 18, 1939 to Clinton and Annie Pearl Brown Harrell who
preceded him in death. He is also preceded by his granddaughter, Stephanie
Miller; brother, Bud Harrell; sisters, Elizabeth Kennedy, Della Cooper and
Louise Vandergriff.
He was retired from the State of Tennessee Highway Department and Coffee
County Rural Solid Waste. He also worked at Brothers Implement and
Stewarts Feed Mill up until his health declined.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Minnie Pinegar Harrell; son, Randy
(Donna) Harrell, Manchester; daughters, Kathy Harrell, Hillsboro and Pam
(Jeff) Hill, Manchester; sister, Lorene Rackley, Summittville, TN;
brothers, John Harrell, Manchester, James Harrell, Manchester, T.C.
Harrell, Winchester and Clifton “Snip” Harrell, Manchester;
grandchildren,
Tiffany Hill and Savannah Church; great grandchildren, Randy Elijah
Harrell, Paisley Church, Peyton Church and Jaiden Brown; several nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Billy Robison officiating with burial to follow in the
Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements