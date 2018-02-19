2/19/18 — John David Curtis

John David Curtis, age 77 passed away Friday morning, February 16, 2018 at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. His loving wife, children and grandchildren were at his bedside when he went peacefully to his eternal home in Heaven.
He was preceded in death by his father Will Curtis, mother Kate Curtis, daughter Tammy Curtis and wife Carolyn Curtis. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Bob Curtis and sisters Pauline Curtis, Willie Levan, Hazel Terry and Frances (Babe) Nunley.
He is survived by his loving wife Nona Gail Curtis, son Kevin and Tasha Curtis, daughters Tina and Paul Harris, Amy and Greg Jones and Cindy and Troy Bryant, and mother-in-law Katherine Trussell, grandchildren Ashley, Alex, and Alyssa Harris, Mason and Madison Curtis, Brycen Davis, Bailey, Morgan and Madison Jones, Ashley Starks, and Garrett Bryant, great grandchildren Brooklynn and Gracelynn Bryant, brother Charlie Curtis, sisters Patsy and Nelson Brown and Ann Wiley. Along with dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including special friends Kenneth King and Denny Sweeton.
John retired from Tyson Foods after over 40 years. He was a 1961 Graduate of Grundy County High School. He went to proudly serve his country in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964. While in the Army he received commendations as an expert rifleman and heavy missile operations. John loved his church and was a deacon at Myers Hill Church for many years. He was well known for the love of his God, his church and his family. A devoted husband and father. A humble, gentle, loving and giving man that will be missed by so many who is now in the loving arms of his savior, Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 19, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Myers Hill Church, with Bro. Dennis Rollins, Bro. Freddie Savage and Bro. Barry Nolan officiating, with interment at Burns Cemetery immediately following, with Military Honors provided by the Sequatchie Valley Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will also be held at Myers Hill Church, Sunday from 5:00 till 9:00 PM. Arrangements have been made with Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, Tennessee.
