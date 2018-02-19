2/19/18 — Dale Wright

Dale Wright, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, February 15, 2018
at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 72 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Monday, February 19, 2018, at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation
with the family will be Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 5 – 8 PM.
Mr. Wright, a native of Ft. Worth, Texas, was the son of the late General
Albert and Doris Beatrice Hall Wright. He attended First Nazarene Church
of Tullahoma. He was a machinist and enjoyed fishing. He was also an artist
and enjoyed carving walking sticks. He was a “Cowboy at Heart” and
enjoyed
watching western movies, reading western novels and playing his guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy
Wright.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Grubbs Wright of Tullahoma; two
sons, Joseph Wright of Tullahoma and Jimmy Dale Wright and his wife, Amanda
of Tullahoma; daughter, Darla Jean Wright and her wife, Cindy of New
Braunfels, TX; brother, Charles Albert Wright of Mansfield, TX; sister,
Judy Rodique and her husband, Eddie of Mansfield, TX and four
grandchildren, Collin, Andrew, Connor and Hayley Wright.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.