2/18/19 — William Howard Ferrell

Mr. William Howard Ferrell, 74, passed away
Thursday February 14, 2019 at his home in Manchester, Tennessee. He was
born in Manchester on March 26, 1944 to Edgar Howard Ferrell and Arie Cleo
Barnes Ferrell who preceded him in death along with his sister, Birdie Dean
Scissom; brother, Donald Ferrell.
He was owner of Ferrell’s Lock and Key in Manchester and a member of
Manchester First Baptist Church and Hillsboro Lodge F&AM. He served in the
Army National Guard for 6 years.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Williams Ferrell; son, Bryan Ferrell;
daughter, Rita Church and her husband Jerry; sister, Frances Simmons;
grandchildren, Ashley, Alexis, Jacob, Jonathan and Josh; great
grandchildren, Preston, Novalei and Addison; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating with burial to follow in the Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Monday at Central
Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements