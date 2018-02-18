2/18/18 — Raymond Leon Jones

Jones, Raymond Leon, of Estill Springs, passed this life on
Wednesday, February 14th, 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in
Murfreesboro at the age of 86. Born in Estill Springs on November 22,
1931 to Raymond and Nannie Lee Jones, he spent the majority of his work
career as a farmer, Supervisor at Stanley Tools and a member of the 251st
Quartermaster Unit of the National Guard. He was also a member of Estill
Springs United Methodist Church. Mr. Jones loved his family and will
always be remembered as a life long farmer who enjoyed his farm and
cattle. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Emma Jane Leech Jones of
Estill Springs; two children, Brent Jones (Diana) of Mt. Juliet and
Brenna Ficken (Rob) of Estill Springs; and four grandchildren, Olivia and
Delaney Beavers and Halle and Taylor Jones. Visitation will be held on
Saturday, February 17th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 18th, 2018 at 2:00pm in
the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Dewey Smith and Joe Rutherford
officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Estill
Springs Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may
be made to Estill Springs United Methodist Church, 213 Eastbrook Road,
Estill Springs, Tennessee 37330.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
