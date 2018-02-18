2/18/18 — Medford Donnell, Jr.

Medford Donnell Jr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, February
15, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 82 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Sunday, February 18, at 2 PM at the chapel of
Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial at Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will be Sunday, February 18, 2018 from 12 – 2 PM at Lynchburg
Funeral Home.
Mr. Donnell, a native of Rutherford County, was the son of the late Alton
M. Donnell and the late Nannie Lee Bowman Donnell. He and his wife,
Elloween lived in the Flat Creek area of Bedford County for many years.
They
were members of the gospel singing group the Bethairs for many years. He
was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Mr. Donnell enjoyed fishing,
camping, gardening, reading, watching sports and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, William
Spencer Donnell, Edgar Miller Donnell and Randy Donnell; daughter, Elloween
Marie Donnell; brother, Johnny Fred Donnell and sister, Avis Joann Rowland.
Mr. Donnell is survived by his loving wife, Sara Elloween Cates Donnell of
Tullahoma; son, John Wesley Donnell and his wife, Karen of Tullahoma;
daughter, Virginia Ann Donnell and her husband, Chris Haseleu of Smyrna;
sisters, Edna Lee Barnes and her husband, Alton of Shelbyville and Joyce
Marie Cunningham of Shelbyville and five grandchildren, Mandy Loftus of
Hillsboro, Josh Donnell of Lewisburg, Joel Donnell of Murfreesboro,
Jonathan Donnell of Shelbyville and Jeremy Donnell of Shelbyville.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.