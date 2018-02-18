2/18/18 — Glynda G. Johnson

Glynda G Johnson of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, February 14,
2018 at the age of 61 years. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday,
February 18, 2018 at 2 PM with burial to follow at Mt Garner Cemetery. The
family will receive friends beginning at 12 PM on Sunday.
“Our sweet sister passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at home with
her family around her. Glynda was born at Queen City Hospital on September
7, 1956 to Ollie Louise Anderson and Guy Anderson, Sr. In addition to her
parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jewell “Sarge”
Johnson;
brothers, Polk “Andy” Anderson, Frank Anderson, Fred “Buck” Anderson, Guy
Anderson, Jr., and Jim Anderson and sister, Rebecca Sherrill. She is
survived by brother, Stan Anderson and his wife, Ona of Estill Springs and
sisters, Joyce Kidd and her husband, Ronnie and Sherry Holt.”
“Glynda lived her life to the beat of her own drum and had a unique
personality. She would do anything for anyone. She had a kind heart and
loved her nieces and nephews. She loved for company to come over and
always wanted to give some kind of token to them when they left, whether it
be food or some kind of trinket. She enjoyed playing cards with her
sister, Joyce and whoever won was always accused of cheating. She was a
big cutup and loved saying things to get a reaction out of you. Glynda
will be greatly missed by so many.”
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.