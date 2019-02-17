2/17/19 — Robert Elton Mears, Jr.

A memorial service for Mr. Robert Elton Mears, Jr., age 70 of Hillsboro,
will be conducted on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Coffee County
Funeral Chapel. Mr. Mears passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Robert enjoyed wood working and loved making furniture. Preceded in death
by his father, Robert Mears, Sr.; mother, Louise Miller Mears; son,
Jonathan Wayne Mears; daughter, Geri Ann Mears. Survived by his loving wife
of 47 years, Valdena Mears; step-mother, Winn Mears; two brothers; two
sisters; grandson, Michael Bratcher; great-granddaughter, Addison Bratcher.
