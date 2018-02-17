2/17/18 — Reuben D. White

Funeral Services for Mr. Reuben D. White (Puncho), age 52, of Tullahoma will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 o’clock at The Revival Center Family Church, on East Lincoln Street in Tullahoma with Pastor Jonathan Young and Pastor Ralph White officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 o’clock until time for the service at the church.
A native of Manchester, Mr. White was born July 21, 1965, the son of the late William Henry Braston, Jr. and Edith Marie White Hamilton. He departed this life February 9, 2018 after an extended illness. Puncho was always known for his jovial personality and captivating smile. He was a protector of his siblings and he loved his child and grandchildren. He was a devoted and cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews and admired by his friends.
Mr. White leaves to cherish his memory his mother and step-father , Edith Marie and Paul Hamilton of Tullahoma, daughters: Keyonna Palmer of Nashville, Robyn White of Shelbyville, and Keyara White of McMinnville, sons: Thomas Hightower and wife Ashley of Columbia, South Carolina, and Deshawn Myers of Minnesota, sisters: Yolanda White, Diane Conner, Biancia Reed all of Atlanta, GA, Anitra Cannon of Lynchburg, Valeria Christmon, and Keesha Braston of Indianapolis, IN, brothers: Mario Braston of Winchester, Keith Anthony and Mark Anthony and wife Felicia all of Manchester, step-mother Linda Braston of Winchester and Special friend: Marcy Wilkerson of Tullahoma, Special Aunt: Thelma Sotherland of Atlanta, Great-Aunt: Jessie Twymon of Atlanta, 7 other aunts, 8 uncles, special family friends: Wanda Gilliam of Indianapolis and Brenda Clanton of Tullahoma and 10 grandchildren.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his father, William Henry Braston, Jr., paternal grandparents: Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Braston, Sr., Maternal grandparents; Rev. and Mrs. Ervin White, 1 aunt and 2 uncles.
