2/17/18–Reuben D. White (Puncho)

Funeral Services for Mr. Reuben D. White (Puncho), age 52, of Tullahoma
will be conducted Saturday at 2:00 o’clock at The Revival Center Family
Church, on East Lincoln Street in Tullahoma with Pastor Jonathan Young and
Ralph White, a cherished uncle, officiating. Visitation with the family
will be from 1:00 o’clock until time for the service at the church.
Mr. White was born July 21, 1965 in Manchester, Tennessee,
the son of the late William Henry Braston, Jr. and Edith Marie White
Hamilton and was a native of Tullahoma, Tennessee. He departed this life
February 9, 2018 after an extended illness. Puncho was always known for
his jovial personality and captivating smile. He was a protector of his
siblings and he loved his children and grandchildren. He was a devoted and
cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews and admired by his friends.
Mr. White leaves to cherish his memory his mother and
step-father , Edith Marie and Paul Hamilton of Tullahoma; daughters,
Keyonna Palmer of Nashville, Robyn White of Shelbyville, and Keyara White
of McMinnville; sons, Thomas Hightower and wife Ashley of Columbia, South
Carolina, and Deshawn Myers of Minnesota; sisters, Yolanda White, Diane
Conner, Biancia Reed all of Atlanta, GA, Anitra Cannon of Lynchburg,
Valeria
Christman, and Keesha Braston of Indianapolis, IN; brothers, Mario Braston
of Winchester, Keith Anthony and his wife, Stacy and Mark Anthony and wife,
Felicia all of Manchester; step-mother, Linda Braston of Winchester;
Special
friend, Marcy Wilkerson of Tullahoma; Special Aunt, Thelma Sotherland of
Atlanta; Great Aunt, Jessie Twymon of Atlanta; 7 other aunts; 8 uncles;
special family friends, Wanda Gilliam of Indianapolis and Brenda Clanton of
Tullahoma and 10 grandchildren.
Mr. White was preceded in death by his father, William
Henry Braston, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. Ervin White;
paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Henry Braston, Sr.; 1 aunt and
2 uncles.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Reuben
D. White, (Puncho).