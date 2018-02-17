2/17/18 — Eunice Irene Vickers

Eunice Irene Vickers, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, February 9,
2018 at her residence at the age of 90 years. Memorial Services are
scheduled for Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12 PM.
Mrs. Vickers, a native of Middlesboro, KY, was the daughter of the late
James and Laura McCart Hendrickson. She was a member of the First United
Methodist Church of Tullahoma and was the human resources manager for
Jacobs at AEDC. She enjoyed going to the beach, shopping and doing water
aerobics.
She is survived by two daughters, Paula King of Tullahoma and Vicki Vickers
Sovia and her husband, Glenn of Coopertown, TN; sister, Veda Jones of Baton
Rouge; two grandchildren, Matthew Demumbra and his wife, Sofia of San Diego
and Jon Paul Nobles and his wife, Natalie of San Diego; six grandchildren
and granddog, Abbey, the Lhasa Apso.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.