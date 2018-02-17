2/17/18 — Betty J. Ragsdale

Betty J Ragsdale of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, January 23,
2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age 83 years. A Celebration of
Life Service is scheduled for 11 AM on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at
Harmony Baptist Church.
Mrs. Ragsdale, known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren as
“MeMa”, was born in Shelbyville, TN on June 30, 1934. She was the
daughter
of the late Robert Henry and Mary Stewart Brown. She and her sisters,
“The
Brown Girls” sang together and often performed on the local Shelbyville
radio station. She worked for many years as a manager at Hardee’s. Betty
loved spending time with her family and sharing stories from her childhood.
She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church (Spring Creek Baptist Church)
where she sang in the choir. She also enjoyed reading and watching golf
and football on TV. Her favorite team to watch was the University of
Alabama.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Albert Ragsdale; son, Steven Ragsdale; daughter, Pamela J Bryant; brother,
William Hoyte Brown and sisters, Evelyn Adams, Jewell Milton, Mildred
Oglesby, Bess Couser and Ann Harmon.
Betty is survived by son, Robert Ragsdale and his wife, Tammie of
Tullahoma; sister, Daisie Frothingham of Estill Springs; daughter-in-law,
Linda Ragsdale of Toronto, OH; four grandchildren, Casi Quinn of Gallatin,
Shawn Ragsdale and his wife, Kathleen of East Liverpool, OH, Kirby Smith
and her husband, Nathan of Estill Springs and Devin Ragsdale and his wife,
Chinaa of Tullahoma and eight great grandchildren, Dakota Quinn, Colton
Quinn, A J Quinn and Ellie Quinn, Macey Smith, Gavin Ragsdale, Elyjah
Ragsdale and Cayden Ragsdale.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Humane Society.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.