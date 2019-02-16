2/16/19 — Margaret Merritt

Margaret Merritt, 92 years old, of Libertyville, Illinois, passed away
peacefully on February 6, 2019 at Condell Hospital in Libertyville. She
experienced a fall on January 17, and her health declined rapidly
thereafter.
Please join us in celebrating her life which was dedicated to family,
church, and an unfailing commitment to being kind and helping others.
Visitation
will be from noon to 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, 401 N. Jackson Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm on February 16, 2019 at the
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Chris Gannon of the Northside Church of
Christ in Nashville officiating. Burial will follow at the Concord
Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Margaret was born in Birmingham, Alabama to Charles and Mattie Spurgeon on
December 28, 1926. She graduated from Marshall County High School in
Guntersville, Alabama in May 1947 where her favorite subject was
“Democracy”. She married Winfred Merritt on December 21, 1946 in a joint
ceremony with brother and sister-in laws Robert and Cathleen Kilgore. After
WWII Margaret and Winfred moved to Michigan and then to Iowa where she
worked as a customer service representative for several companies. During
retirement, she and Winfred lived in McMinnville, TN. After Winfred’s
death, she moved to Libertyville, Illinois to be closer to family. She
lived at Spring Meadows, a retirement community, where she used her
enormous talent for helping people as head of the Hospitality Committee.
She
was a life-long member of the Church of Christ.
Margaret is preceded in death by Winfred, who died in 2003, and eight
siblings.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Michael and daughter-in-law
Sally, Charlotte Harris, and Chris Merritt and daughter-in-law Susan. She
had seven grandchildren, Michael Jr., Scott, Miranda, Rod Burrows, Carrie
Burrows (deceased), Jack, and Evan, and six great-grandchildren, Kayla,
Brandon, Rebecca Burrows, Samantha Burrows, Lily Burrows, and Ella Burrows.
She was deeply loved by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Hawthorn Church of
Christ, 240 U.S. Route 45, Indian Creek, IL 60060.
*When God Thought of Mother*
*By Henry Ward Beecher*
When God thought of mother,
He must have laughed with satisfaction,
and framed it quickly –
so rich, so deep, so divine,
so full of soul, power, and beauty,
was the conception.
* Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.*