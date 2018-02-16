2/16/18–Christopher Michael Lundquist

Mr. Christopher Michael Lundquist, 60, passed away, Monday
February 12, 2018 at the St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro,
Tennessee with his family at his bedside. He was born in Manchester on
December 17, 1957 to Charles Mervin and Lucille Verna Sandstrom Lundquist
who preceded him in death.
He was a Instrumentation Technichian at AEDC and a US Navy veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona Jones Lundquist; daughter and
son-in-law, Cassie and Levi Devente of Knoxville, Tennessee; brothers,
Jonathan Mark (Lee Ann) Lundquist, Manchester and David Matthew Lundquist,
Murfreesboro; loving nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Friday February 16, 2018 at 5:00 PM in
the Central Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Corey Henley officiating followed
by a time of reflecton reception: Visiting and sharing special memories
with friends and family in the Parlors of Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: the Webb
School for Financial Aide, Attn: Alyce Allen, PO BOX 488, Bell Buckle, TN
37020
Central Funeral Home in charge of arrangements