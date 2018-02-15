2/15/18 — Josephine “Jo” Frances Ferguson

Funeral Services for Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Frances Ferguson, age 92 of Madison, will be conducted on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 1 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother T.J Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery. The Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 15, 2018 from 11AM until service time. Mrs. Ferguson passed away on Monday, February 12, 2018 at Maybelle Carter Assisted Living.
Mrs. Ferguson was born on September 21, 1925 to the late Edmond and Levie Anthony. She was a member of Trinity Lane United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and loved flowers.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ferguson is preceded in death by her husband, EC Ferguson; one brother, Buford Anthony; four sisters, Mable Duncan, Estelle Searcy, Ruby McKennon, and Jewel Tarter. Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her daughter, Drena (James) Melvin; three grandchildren; Lindsay McReynolds, Eric (Mary) Pride, and Seth Pride; three great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements