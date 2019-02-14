2/14/19 — Phyllis Elaine Miller

Funeral services for Mrs. Phyllis Elaine (Hastings) Miller, age 77, of
Manchester, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 14, 2019
at Manchester Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox and Bro. Benny
Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow at Blantons Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on
Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Miller passed
away at her residence on Monday, February 11, 2019, surrounded by her
loving family.
Phyllis was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late Ervin and
Kathleen Elder Hastings. She retired as a bookkeeper from Milton Jones
Tire, where she worked for 32 years. Phyllis loved reading, journaling,
going to yard sales, and creating family photo albums. She was a
Christian, who loved her family and was a friend to everyone. Her back
door was always open to anyone who wanted to sit and talk.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was also preceded in death by one
daughter, Chrissy Sadler; two brothers, Ralph Hastings and Ervin
Hastings, Jr.; and one very special grandson, Ryan Casteel. She is
survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Bobby Miller; children,
Rhonda Luneack, Sheila (Amos) Laxson, Robert Miller, and Diana Mitchell;
one brother, Dwight Hastings; grandchildren, Gina (Zach) Howard, Bethany
(Scott) Patterson, Hannah (Brandon) Osborne, Jessica Sadler, Jillian
Sadler, Michael Williams, Sonny Mitchell, and Peagan Mitchell; great
grandchildren, Aliyah, Alayna and Asaiah Howard, Nicholas Heimberger, and
Adrian Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the
American Cancer Society.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Miller family.