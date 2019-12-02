2/12/19 — Sherri Lynn Morton

Ms. Sherri Lynn Morton, 60, passed away
unexpectedly Thursday February 7, 2019 at Unity Medical Center in
Manchester, Tennessee. She was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on May 14,
1958. She was preceded in death by her father, Aloysius Kippenbrock;
sister, Rebecca Fuhrman Divine; nephew, Nathan Fuhrman.
She was a respiratory therapist / branch manager with Apria Health Care and
a proud democrat.
She is survied by her daughters, Elizabeth (Steven) Fox, Houston, TX,
Jillian Hughes, McMinnville and Ashley (Eli) Kidder, Manchester; mother,
Vita M. Kippenbrock, Ferdinand, IN.
Nephews she raised, Jason (Amber) Fuhrman, Loogootee, IN, Kevin (Brittney)
Fuhrman, Shoals, IN, Chad (Chesley) Fuhrman, Manchester, Joshua Fuhrman,
Tullahoma and Nick Divine, Loogootee, IN.
Brothers, Randall (Ana) Kippenbrock, Sante Fe, NM, Frank (Mimi)
Kippenbrock, Elkridge, MD and Sam Kippenbrock, Ferdinand, IN; 12
grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Joe McKamey officiating. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00
PM Monday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements