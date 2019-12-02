2/12/19–Ruby Lewis Duke

Ruby Lewis Duke, age 88, of Beech Grove, TN, passed away on Saturday,
February 9, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital after a massive
stroke.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Duke; her parents,
James Henry and Martha Francess Lewis; her sister, Helen Johnson; and her
brothers, Jack Lewis, Pat Lewis, James Lewis, and Fred Lewis.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Sammie), and Wilma (Al); her
grandchildren, Kevin, Mitzi, Trey (Stacey), Scott (Katie), and Kyle
(Brelyn); and her great grandchildren, Chris K., Chris S., Samantha,
Sydney, Reagan, Savanna, Jacob, Elijah, Emmalyn, and Kerris.
Mrs. Duke was a member of the Lumley Stand Church of Christ. She loved
reading her Bible, working in her flowers, going on vacations, and
shopping. One of her favorite things to do was spending time with her
family.
Her loving family was with her, singing some of her favorite hymns as she
passed this life.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM until
time of service at Manchester Funeral Home. Funeral services will be
held at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019 with John Bush officiating.
Interment to follow at Gnat Hill Cemetery.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com