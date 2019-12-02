2/12/19–Charles L Owens

Charles L Owens of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, February 4, 2019
at his residence at the age of 74 years. Graveside Memorial Services are
scheduled for 2 PM, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Miller Cemetery in New
Market, AL.
A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late Roy and Oma Mooney
Owens. He was a graduate of Flintville High School and a member of the
First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. He loved horses and watching sports on
TV. His favorites were college football and basketball games.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sons, Danny and
Patrick Owens; brothers, Stanford, A C and Jerry Owens and sisters, Barbara
Mason and Geraldine Walker.
Mr. Owens is survived by his wife, Diane Owens of Tullahoma; son, Randy
Owens and his wife, Charlotte of New Market, AL; Daughters, Amanda Mance
and her husband, Trottwood of Grant, AL, Margaret McAnally of Fayetteville
and Tonya Cook of Athens, AL; brother, Ed Owens of New Market, AL; sisters,
Betty Bates and Mary Jane Pruitt, both of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Callie
and Michael Brown of Grant, AL, Blake Owens and Kelsey Adams of Hillsboro,
Tyler and Shelby Tinsley of Tullahoma, Haley and Alex McKendrick of New
Market, AL, Courtney Jennings of Grant, AL, Hally Owens of New Market, AL,
Alexis Owens of Tullahoma, David Cook of Estill Springs, Peyton Brown of
Tullahoma and Maggie Mance of Grant, AL and five great grandchildren, Hayes
Brewer, Bristol McKendrick, Ryleigh Tinsley, Levi Owens and Hartley Brown.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.