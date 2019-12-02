2/12/19 — Ava Christine Glascoe Smith

Ava Christine Glascoe Smith, age 94, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 1:00 P. M. in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11:00 A. M. until time for the service.
A native of Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late John Bradford and Ruby Sons Glascoe. She was a member of the Raus Church of Christ. Mrs. Smth worked with her husband in the Smith Automotive family business, was a ballsewer for Wilson Sporting goods and employed by Tyson Foods. She enjoyed playing scrabble, watching country music videos and reading. She and her husband enjoyed camping and fishing. Her greatest joy was loving her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Helen Harris and Ruth Damron and two brothers: Buck and Aaron Glascoe.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, John L Smith; son, Ricky Smith and wife Barbara, daughter: Kay Reynolds and husband Glen, sisters: Jean Chilton and Irene Damron, brother: Ernest Glascoe, all of Tullahoma, grandchildren, Glenda Painter and husband Dan, Greg Reynolds and wife Lori, Adam Reynolds and wife Beth, and Barry Smith and wife Kim, great-grandchildren, Kristina Chandler, Christopher Reynolds, Caitlyn Reynolds, Abbi Griswald, Logan Reynolds, Jordan Reynolds, Ryan Smith, Connor Smith, Blake Smith, and Ashley Smith, great-great-grandchildren, Kristian Chandler and Elijah Chandler.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.