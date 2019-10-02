2/10/19–Raymond Pat Carr

Mr. Raymond Pat Carr, 63, departed this life on
February 5, 2019 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. Pat
was born in Coffee County on November 1, 1955 to Howard Simpson Carr and
Lena D. Gore Carr who preceded him in death along with his brothers,
Jewell, Doyle and Robert Carr.
He attended Hillsboro Elemetery School and Coffee County Central High
School, Motlow and Tennessee Tech. He was a Robotics Technician working at
Batesville Casket Company for over 45 years and was currently serving as
Local 9137 Union President continuously since 1986. He was an avid
outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening until his health
declined.
He is survived by his present wife, Amanda Carr and ex-wife, Donna Wilson
Daniel; daughters, Amy (Brent) Malone, Pamela Renea (Justin) Vaughn,
Alessandria Cheyenne (Amanda) Carr; step-daughters, Abby Weidenbacher and
Ava Weidenbacher; sister, Judy Carr (Charles) Randall; brother, Howard
Donald Carr; 8 grandchildren, Kayce, Nikki and Chris Malone, Dalton
Tylor-Ray, Matthew Lane, Lyterra Brooke and Josie-Alena Vaughn, Miranda
McCathern; 5 great grandchildren, Jacob Eli and Corbin Ross, Jakhi, Kyran
and Kylo McCatern; several nieces and nephews and cousins; special friends,
Glen “Hop Buster” Marlow, Jimmy and Nancy Jernigan.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Minister Billy Robison officiating with burial to follow in the Asbury
Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday and 11:00 AM
–
2:00 PM Sunday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com