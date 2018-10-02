2/10/18 — Gary R. Jackson

Gary R Jackson, of Tullahoma, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at
Vanderbilt Hospital at the age of 65 years. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM.
Mr. Jackson, a native of Memphis, TN was the son of the late Joseph C.
Johnson and Mary L Jackson-Winters of Seattle, WA. Mr. Jackson lived in
Seattle for many years and retired from the City of Seattle where he was a
truck driver. He loved talking on his CB and Ham radio and was known as
“Will Kill”, “Stump Jumper”, “350 Mobile” and “Skull Cracker”. He loved
family gatherings and was lovingly called “UNC” by his many nieces and
nephews. He also enjoyed taking pictures and playing cards.
In addition to his mother, Mary L Jackson-Winters and her husband, James of
Seattle, he is survived by his wife, Elsie Jackson of Tullahoma; sons,
Lamont Rice and his wife, Angela of Seattle and Kendrick William-Jackson
and his wife, Shondra of Chicago; daughters, LaTonya Rice and Shawanna
Jackson, both of Seattle, Nancy Teresa Jackson of Chicago and Jamila
Jackson of Seattle; brothers, Ricky Jackson and his wife, Aurthine of
Seattle; twin sister, Gaynell Jackson-Burnside and her husband, Willie of
Tullahoma; sisters, Sherry L. Jackson and Rosalyn Jackson, both of Seattle
and Jacqueline Welton and her husband, Philander of Las Vegas, NV; uncle,
James Johnson of Joliet, IL; aunt, Marthella Johnson of Chicago;
brother-in-law, Derrick Gray of Chicago; sisters-in-law, Vivian Wilson and
her husband, Joseph, Jacqueline Cooper and her husband, Gary and Rhonda
Gray, all of Chicago, twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren and a
host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and “CB Buddies”.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.