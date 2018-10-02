2/10/18–Forrest Collins Roan, Jr.

A celebration of life for Mr. Forrest Collins Roan, Jr., age 81 of
Hillsboro, will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 12 Noon at
Central Funeral Home with Brother Chris Haynes officiating. Visitation with
the family will begin at 10 AM until time of service Saturday. Mr. Roan
passed away at his home after an extended illness.
Mr. Roan was born on December 28, 1936, to the late Forrest Collins Roan
Sr. and Louise Guffin Roan in Atlanta, GA. He served his country in the
United States Navy. After, he received his under-graduate and master’s
degrees from Auburn University, becoming an electrical engineer for AEDC-
Sverdrup where he retired. He attended the Hillsboro First United Methodist
Church.
After his retirement, Collins became an avid and proficient woodworker, and
an active member of the Tennessee Valley Woodworking Club. He was also a
collector of tools, a bee keeper, wine maker, gardener and builder. He
enjoyed fellowship with family and friends, visiting new places and
sampling the food and flavors of each destination. Collins was always ready
to try something new.
In addition to his parents, Collins is preceded in death by his brother,
Stephen Roan. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Julia Vinson
Roan; son, Stephen, and wife Esra, Roan of Memphis; daughters, Beverly,
husband Dale, Allen of Athens, AL, and Brenda, and husband Donnie, Lovelady
of Manchester; grandchildren, Chelsea Bean, Alexander Brock, Benjamin and
Emre Roan; great grandchildren, Cassidy Murch and Emelia Bean; and
brother-in-law, Bennie Vinson.
Central Funeral Home In Charge of Arrangements