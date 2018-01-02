2/1/18 — Billy Charles Tate

Tate, Billy Charles, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday,
January 26th, 2018 at NHC at the age of 84. Mr. Tate was born in Fort
Payne, Alabama to the late Harry and Virginia Shipp Tate. During his life
he worked as a Machinist with A.R.O. and was a member of Highland Baptist
Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tate was preceded in death by his
wife, Imogene Tate; and two sisters, Toni and Jo. He is survived by his
sons, Alan and Brian Tate, both of Tullahoma; two brothers, Paul Tate and
his wife Becky of Jacksonville, Florida and Tom Tate and his wife Betty
of Peachtree City, Georgia; two grandchildren, Jason Haley and his wife
Debra and Chad Haley and his wife Janine; and four great-grandchildren,
Peyton, Alex, Savanna, and Gracee. Visitation for Mr. Tate will be held
on Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00pm.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either
Highland Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1195, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or
Hospice Compassus, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee
37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
