1/8/17 — William McKenley “Bill” Foust

Memorial services for Mr. William McKenley “Bill” Foust, age 69, of
Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 8, 2017
at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Visitation with the family will be from
2:00 pm until time of service on Sunday at the funeral home. Mr. Foust
passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at his residence.
Bill was born in Anderson County, TN, the son of the late Lowell and
Lillian Nance Foust. He was a paper deliverer for Knoxville News
Sentinel and was of the Baptist faith. Bill loved classic cars and was a
member of the National Street Machine Club.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by a cousin,
Tommy Foust. He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Caral Foust; five
sons, Andrew Keith, Matthew Levi, Adam Dustin Foust, Cody Ryland Foust,
and Coleman McKenley Foust; one sister, Linda McKamey; and three
grandchildren, Ryland Lowell Foust, Hunter Langston Foust, Connor
McKenley Foust, and one grandson on the way.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Foust family.