James Richard York was born January 3, 1943, to the late James Casto and
Elsie Lone Crouch York of Manchester, Tennessee. He was also preceded in
death by a sister; Billie M. Moran. He is survived by his loving and
devoted wife Joyce Elaine York. James and Joyce made Manchester their
home. He was a member of the Manchester Church of God, repaired
appliances at Garner’s Furniture store before retirement and enjoyed
spending time with his family. He is also survived by four children;
Dennis R. York (Kathy) of Hillsboro, Tennessee, Keith D. York (Jan) of
Manchester, Tennessee, Rhonda S. Cleek of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and
Becky R. Harden (Jamie) of Manchester, Tennessee, eight grandchildren;
Tasha B. Long of Manchester, Tennessee, Maggie George, Tyler York of
Manchester, Tennessee, Kinsey York of Manchester, Tennessee, Kristina
Cleek of Shelbyville, Tennessee, Elaine Holt of Manchester, Tennessee,
Brooklyn Bruner of Manchester, Tennessee, Caleb Harden of Manchester,
Tennessee, three great-grandchildren; Abel Long, Karmenn Pruitt, and
Haylely Holt, and three brothers; Sammy L. York (Elaine) of Manchester,
Tennessee, Charles R. York (Cathy) of Manchester, Tennessee, and Lee R.
York (Kathy) of Wartrace, Tennessee.
VISITATION: Saturday, January 7, 2017, 4 – 7:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Sunday, January 8, 2017, 2:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Welker Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
1/8/17 — James Richard York
