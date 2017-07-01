John Clay Troxler passed this life on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at
Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 93. Mr. Troxler was born in
Fairfield, TN to the late Bennett and Ethel Lee Troxler. He served his
country proudly in World War II from 1944-1946 as a radio operator in the
53rd Infantry Division of The United States Army. Mr. Troxler later went
on to work as a freight agent for the North Carolina & St. Louis, L&N,
and CSX railroads for 44 years until his retirement in 1985. He was a
member of the Tullahoma Masonic Lodge for 50 years where he became a 32nd
degree Mason, as well as a member of the Al Menah Shriners of Nashville.
Mr. Troxler and his family were also Charter Members of King’s Cross
Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Troxler is preceded
in death by one son-in-law, Jim Smith; and two brothers, Aubrey and
Robert Troxler. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years Irma
Stephens Troxler of Tullahoma; two daughters, Elaine Stephenson and her
husband Richard of Gallatin, and Beverly Smith of Gallatin; two
grandsons, Sean Stephenson and his wife Carol of Dresden, TN, and John
Stephenson and his wife Marsha of Murfreesboro, TN; four
great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Odelle Troxler of Franklin,
TN, and Alice Joy Troxler of Fairfield, TN. Visitation for Mr. Troxler
will be held on Friday, January 6th, 2017 from 4:00-8:00pm at Kilgore
Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, January 7th, at
1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Phillip Moody
officiating. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery in Wartrace, TN.
For those who wish, the family asks that memorial donations in lieu of
flowers be made to either: The King’s Cross Church Building Fund, 222
Turkey Creek Rd, Tullahoma, TN 37388, or The Coffee County Senior
Citizens Center of Tullahoma, 410 N. Collins St. Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1/7/17 — John Clay Troxler
