1/7/17 — Jesse A. Shore

Jesse A Shore, age 82, of Manchester, TN, passed away on January 2, 2017.
Jesse was born on March 1, 1934 to the late Glenn And Mertie Shore in
Algona, IA. He served 2 years in the Army prior to receiving his Bachelor
Of Science Mechanical Engineering at the University of Iowa. His 30 year
career with the Army Corps of Engineers gave him an opportunity to pursue
his passions for travel and various space engineering projects, including
building NORAD observation center in Colorado, building a launch pad in
Cape Canaveral, Florida and his last years were spent at AEDC near
Manchester where he fell in love with the land and people of Tennessee.
Jesse enjoyed woodworking, family genealogy and most of all spending time
with family and Church family. He was a beloved member of St. Bede’s
Episcopal Church of Manchester and a 50 year Mason. He was preceded in
death by his niece, Mary Beth Shore and great-niece, Whitney Jordan. He is
survived by his three brothers, William Shore of Davenport, IA, Bruce Shore
of Albany, NY, Clifford Shore of Rock Island, IL and two sisters, Mary
Moon of Yuma, AZ and Caroline Tharp of Waterloo, IA, caregiver Karen Davis
of Nashville and 21 nieces and nephews and 48 great-nieces and nephews. A
Celebration of Life will be held at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church this
Saturday, January 7, at 2 PM. Memorials- St. Bede’s Episcopal or Hospice
Compassus.
