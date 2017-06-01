Wells, Jewell Dean passed this life on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 at
Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 83. Mrs. Wells was born in Coffee
County to the late Orland F. and Florence I. Ellis Wall. During her life
she worked as a secretary at Tennessee Apparel, Wilson Ball, and AEDC.
She was also a longtime member of the church of Christ at Cedar Lane. In
addition to her parents, Mrs. Wells is preceded in death by her husband,
Raymond E. Wells. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Bigham and her
husband Terry of Tullahoma; two sisters, Doris Broadrick and Jeanette
Eslick and her husband Aaron, all of Tullahoma; and two grandchildren,
Andrea and Derrick Bigham. Visitation for Mrs. Wells will be held on
Thursday, January 5th, 2017 from 4:00-7:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. A
private graveside service will follow on Friday, January 6th with Gary
Johnson officiating.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1/6/17-Jewell Dean Wells
