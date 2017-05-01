1/5/17 — Clarence “Joe” Henry, Jr.

Clarence “Joe” Henry Jr, a resident of Tullahoma, TN passed away on
Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Life Care Center in Tullahoma at the age
of 69 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Thursday, January 5, 2017
at 4 PM at the Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home Chapel with visitation from 2
PM until the service time.
A native of Knoxville, he was the son of the late Clarence Joseph Henry Sr.
and the late JoAnn Harris Henry. He graduated from Tullahoma High School
in 1965 and was a member of the Tullahoma Wildcat Football Team. He was an
Eagle Scout and later was active with the Boy Scouts serving as troop
leader. He was a U S Air Force veteran and was manager and founder of
Peahead Productions. He also was the bar manager at London’s. He was a
member of the United Methodist Church and was very active with the
Tullahoma School System. He was involved with the Creating Educational
Opportunities program. He was also a member of the American Legion and was
very active in the Big Brothers Program. He also enjoyed fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Martha
Ann Shallenberg.
Joe is survived by his wife, Jackie Martin Henry of Tullahoma; two sons, C
J Henry of Tullahoma and Brian Henry and his wife, Tamarra of Tullahoma;
grandchildren, Paul and Jaden Henry; sister-in-law- Bunny Clifton and her
husband, Billy of Virginia and two nieces.
The family would like to thank the Life Care Center of Tullahoma for their
compassionate support and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family make a
donation in his name to a charity of their choice.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.