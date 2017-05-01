1/5/17—Bruce Clyde McElroy

Bruce Clyde McElroy, a resident of Fayetteville, passed away Tuesday,
January 3, 2017 at the age of 58 years. Memorial Services are scheduled
for Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 2 PM at the First United Methodist Church
of Fayetteville.
A native of Huntsville, he was the son of the late Clyde and Virginia
Montgomery McElroy. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in
Fayetteville and was very involved with church activities and his church
family. He enjoyed farming, watching TN Vols football and watching “Law
and Order” on TV. He loved rock and roll music, especially listening to
the Rolling Stones. He also enjoyed reading James Patterson’s novels.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Monte
McElroy.
He is survived by one daughter, Erin Pratt and her husband, Jason of
Harvest, AL; two brothers, Charlie McElroy and his wife, Michelle of
Fayetteville and Randy McElroy and his wife, Kathy of Fayetteville; two
sisters, Katrina LeBlanc and her husband, Tom of Fayetteville and Sherry
Foley and her husband, Gene of Huntsville; one grandchild, Ella Kate Pratt;
sister-in-law, Lila McElroy of Fayetteville and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his honor
to the First United Methodist Church of Fayetteville, TN, 200 Elk Ave N,
Fayetteville, TN, 37334.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
*Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.*