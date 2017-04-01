1/4/17—Myrtle Elizabeth “Libby” Swanger

Myrtle Elizabeth “Libby” Swanger was born October 21, 1941 to the late
John Thomas and Grace Coker Hawkersmith of Decherd, Tennessee. Libby is
also preceded in death by a daughter, Shelley Goana and a brother Wayne
Hawkersmith. Libby is survived by her loving husband Foster V. Swanger.
Libby and Foster made Manchester their home. Libby was affiliated with
the Calvary Baptist on the McMinnville Highway in Manchester. She worked
and retired from the Batesville Casket Company. Libby had many talents, a
few being crocheting, sewing, knitting, and cooking. She was always making
something for someone else and enjoyed doing it. Libby has two children;
Shana L. Mai (Bill) of Manchester, Tennessee and Ronald D. Wilhoite of
Murfreesboro, Tennessee, nine grandchildren; Jessica L. Trussell of
Manchester, Tennessee, Jonathan D. Mai of Nashville, Tennessee, Joseph W.
Mai of Monroeville, Alabama, Blake Simmons of Manchester,Tennessee, Jason
Wilhoite of Manchester, Tennessee,Josh Wilhoite of Manchester, Tennessee,
Megan Simmons of Manchester, Tennessee, Latisha Goana of Manchester,
Tennessee, Alex Goana of Manchester, Tennessee, five great-grandchildren;
Kennedi Walz, Isaac Walz, Aiden Mai, Madeline Mai, and Braylon Simmons,
and a brother; Randy Hawkersmith of Huntsville, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made for
the Gideon Bible organization fund. Gideon Bible envelopes will be
available.
VISITATION: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 5 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Thursday, January 5, 2017, 10:00 A.M. at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Wesley Chapel Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS
