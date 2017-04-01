1/4/17 — James Albert Petty

Funeral services for Mr. James Albert Petty, age 79 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Reverend Dana Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 12:00 P.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. Mr. Petty passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016.
Mr. Petty was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He enjoyed working on cars, working in the yard and he loved the outdoors. He was an avid University of Tennessee and Dallas Cowboy football fan.
Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Petty, Sr. and Fannie Rainey Mayberry; brother, Floyd Petty, Jr. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Harriet Diane Petty; son, Jason Petty (Hope), John David Toliver (Mary); grandchildren, James Petty, Loralei Petty, Kali Conner (Andrew), Krysten Reynolds (Kirk), Kami Toliver, Kaiti Gevedon; great grandchildren, Kylan Conner, Landry Gevedon; sister-in-law, Rachel Petty; several nieces and nephews.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE PETTY FAMILY