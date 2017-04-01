1/4/17 — Frank Shelton Jones

Funeral services for Mr. Frank Shelton Jones, age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the funeral home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Mr. Jones was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church. Frank was originally from Sampson County, North Carolina and he lived in Manchester for 33 years after moving from Merritt Island, Florida. He was a United States Air Force Veteran where he retired as Chief Master Sergeant. In addition to retiring from the Air Force, he also retired from AEDC. Frank enjoyed golfing, fishing, and was a very talented painter that specialized in landscapes done in oils and acrylics.
Preceded in death by his parents, James and Grace Jones; his loving wife, Bobbie Jones; brothers, James Edwin Jones, Joel Jones, Donald Jones; sister, Willie Marjorie Wilkerson. Survived by his children, Brenda Lowe (Steve) of Marietta, GA, Virginia Orr (Bill) of Franklin, Wisconsin, Shelton Jones (Carol) of Orlando, Florida, Kimesa Jones of St. Mary’s, Georgia; grandchildren, Justin Lowe, Whitney Barr (Ryan), Rebecca Brack (Tim), Jessica Orr, Reuben Orr, Nathan Orr (Arlene), Lindsey Vidaurrazaga (Piero), Erin Anderson (James), Kaitlyn Jones, Alex Pietzsch, Sean Pietzsch, Dylan Pietzsch; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wilburn Jones (Dorothy) of Clinton, North Carolina, Bernard Jones (Phyllis) of Clinton, North Carolina; sister, Geraldine Campbell of Richardson, Texas.
