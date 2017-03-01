1/3/17 — Mattie Louise Harrell Vandygriff

Mrs. Mattie Louise Harrell Vandygriff age 86 of Summitville Road passed away Saturday December 31, 2016. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Clinton and Annie Pearl Brown Harrell. She was also preceded in death by her husband Logan Charles “L.C.” Vandygriff and a brother; Bud Harrell.
Visitation will be Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Manchester Funeral. Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Tom Watkins officiating with burial following at Summitville Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Mrs. Vandygriff loved to watch and feed her birds. She is survived by her son; Ricky (Donna) Vandygriff, daughter; Patricia Stotts, two grandchildren; Braeden and Joshua. She is also survived by brothers; T.C. Harrell, Charlie (Minnie) Harrell, Cliff Harrell, Dick (Helen) Harrell, John Harrell, sisters; Lorene Rackley, Della Cooper, Elizabeth Kennedy and numerous nieces and nephews.
